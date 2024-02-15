RTO Cracks Down On Errant School Buses: Fines ₹25k On 20 Vehicles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and divisional transport safety squad continued the surprise inspection of school and passenger buses on Wednesday and slapped fine of Rs 25,000 on 20 vehicles.

Moreover, a Tata Magic and a dumper loading vehicle were also seized by the RTO for violation of traffic norms. According to Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma, a team of RTO officials and a divisional checking squad is running a special checking campaign at various squares to check passengers as well as school buses.

“Over 50 buses were checked during the drive. We have checked buses against permit, insurance, PUC certificate, overloading, speeding, pressure horn and others,’ the RTO said, adding that a fine of Rs 25,000 was slapped on these vehicles for violation of norms under Motor Vehicles Act,” he said.

They added that the drive will continue and random checking will be done on buses across the city to prevent mishaps and also to promote HSRP. He added that the two vehicles were seized for not having a permit.

“The team not only checked the buses but also talked to the drivers and the students about the behaviour and driving of drivers,” RTO added.