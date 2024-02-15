 RTO Cracks Down On Errant School Buses: Fines ₹25k On 20 Vehicles
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreRTO Cracks Down On Errant School Buses: Fines ₹25k On 20 Vehicles

RTO Cracks Down On Errant School Buses: Fines ₹25k On 20 Vehicles

Students asked about behaviour and driving of drivers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 10:13 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and divisional transport safety squad continued the surprise inspection of school and passenger buses on Wednesday and slapped fine of Rs 25,000 on 20 vehicles.

Moreover, a Tata Magic and a dumper loading vehicle were also seized by the RTO for violation of traffic norms. According to Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma, a team of RTO officials and a divisional checking squad is running a special checking campaign at various squares to check passengers as well as school buses.

“Over 50 buses were checked during the drive. We have checked buses against permit, insurance, PUC certificate, overloading, speeding, pressure horn and others,’ the RTO said, adding that a fine of Rs 25,000 was slapped on these vehicles for violation of norms under Motor Vehicles Act,” he said.

They added that the drive will continue and random checking will be done on buses across the city to prevent mishaps and also to promote HSRP. He added that the two vehicles were seized for not having a permit.

“The team not only checked the buses but also talked to the drivers and the students about the behaviour and driving of drivers,” RTO added.

Read Also
Indore: College Students To Take Charge Of Animals’ Well-Being On Campus
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RTO Cracks Down On Errant School Buses: Fines ₹25k On 20 Vehicles

RTO Cracks Down On Errant School Buses: Fines ₹25k On 20 Vehicles

Indore: 2 Held For Snatching Mobile Phone

Indore: 2 Held For Snatching Mobile Phone

Indore: Run One Jodhpur Train In Evening From City

Indore: Run One Jodhpur Train In Evening From City

Indore: Man Accused Of Killing Cop In Ujjain Held For Stabbing & Robbing Youths In Khajrana

Indore: Man Accused Of Killing Cop In Ujjain Held For Stabbing & Robbing Youths In Khajrana

Indore: Dentist Robbed Of Gold Chain By Bikers In Mahalaxmi Nagar

Indore: Dentist Robbed Of Gold Chain By Bikers In Mahalaxmi Nagar