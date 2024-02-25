Robbery At IOCL Manager’s House: Stolen Car Found In Jhabua District, Accused Still At Large

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even though the police were clueless about the robbers who struck at the IOCL depot manager’s house in the city on Friday night, till the filing of this report, a message received by the complainant on his phone indicating fastag toll charge deduction helped the police to recover his car in an abandonded condition in Kalidevi area in Jhabua district. The toll fee was deducted at the toll plaza on Indore-Ahmedabad Road near Sardarpur in Dhar district. Some suspects have been detained in connection with the robbery. Police believe that a tribal gang was involved in the crime and have announced a bounty of Rs 10,000 for the arrest of the accused.

According to DCP (zone-3) Pankaj Pandey, the robbers barged into the house of Pushpendra Singh in London Villas around 4 am on Friday. The masked robbers, carrying arms, broke open the main door of the house and reached the first floor where Pushpendra, his wife and two children were sleeping. They hit Pushpendra on his hand waking him up and warned him and his wife to keep quiet failing which they threatened to kill them. After snatching a gold ring, earrings and Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 from the almirah they managed to flee with Pushpendra’s car. Before fleeing the spot, the accused threw Pushpendra’s phone in the garden and his wife’s phone in the bedroom.

Crime branch, Banganga police teams reach Dhar-Jhabua

Crime branch and Banganga police teams rushed to Dhar and Jhabua to arrest the accused as soon as they got the information about the location of the car. During the investigation, a police team found Pushpendra’s car abandoned near the road in Kalidevi area. No weapons or other things were found in the car. After an investigation by the FSL officers, the car was handed over to the police. It is believed that the gang involved in the robbery hails from the tribal area of Jhabua or Dhar. The teams were there on Saturday too. Police claimed that the robbers will be arrested soon. A separate team has been formed for investigation at the entry and the exit point of the township. The CCTVs installed at other locations are also being checked to know the vehicle used by the robbers to reach there.

Accused of Kanadiya robbery may be associated with this incident

On February 11, a group of robbers had entered the house of band owner Vakil Dangi in the New Tilak Nagar Extension and attacked the family members before fleeing with cash and valuables from there. The accused wearing masks and carrying arms were captured on the CCTVs there. The police believe that the robbers are associated with the gang involved in the robbery at the IOCL depot manager’s house in London Villas. However, the investigation is on.

Water Resource Minister Tulsi Silawat along with senior police officers reached Pushpendra Singh’s place and took information about the incident. He assured the family members that security in the area would be increased and instructed the officers to establish a police outpost for the security of the people. On the instruction of the minister, CP Rakesh Gupta instructed the subordinates to establish a police outpost opposite SAIMS. A non-functional old police outpost has been restarted on a permanent basis from Saturday and a force was deployed from DRP Lines at the outpost.