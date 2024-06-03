Rise Of Turfs In Indore: Why Do People Prefer Turfs Over Grounds?

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As Indore gears up for the ICC T20 World Cup, a notable trend has emerged in the city's sporting culture: the growing preference for artificial turfs over traditional open grounds. This shift is driven by several advantages of turfs in the context of modern urban lifestyles and the specific demands of cricket.

In a city like Indore, the convenience of artificial turfs is invaluable. With about 50 turfs available, these can be installed on terraces, balconies or any vacant land, making them perfect for urban areas where large open spaces are limited. Most of the turfs in Indore are open in the evening, providing flexibility for working professionals and students who can only play after regular working hours. Many turfs in the city feature attached cafes, creating a social atmosphere and a place for players and spectators to relax.

One of the primary reasons for the preference of turfs is their superior playability. Artificial turfs offer an even playing surface, which is crucial for sports like cricket where bounce and movement of the ball can significantly impact the game. Unlike natural grass fields, turfs are not affected by weather conditions such as rain, ensuring that matches can proceed without interruptions.

'Turfs require less maintenance compared to open grounds, which need regular mowing, levelling and pest control. A turf generally requires grass pasting from time to time which is important for its maintenance. The cost of this ranges from Rs 2k to 3k. The turf business seems to be booming with around 10-12 upcoming turfs. People from corporations as well as families love to enjoy their time here', Gaurav Tondon, owner of GT Turf, Indore said.

To tackle the heat, mist of water is used in turfs to combat high temperatures. This helps maintain a comfortable playing environment even during hot weather.

According to Cheeku Vyas, owner of The Wings Turf and Cafe, covered turfs provide shelter to the players and allow them to play regardless of the weather conditions. This means that even pesky monsoon rains wouldn't dampen the fun.

Rashmi Ashok, CEO of Sportzyfy Turf Rau, highlights that these turfs are available on an hourly rental basis through an app, making it easy for users to book their slots. In contrast to open grounds, with uneven terrain and lack of grass, turfs offer a safer and more uniform playing surface. Immediate first aid is often available on-site, further ensuring player safety.

As the T20 World Cup approaches, the buzz around the tournament is amplifying the interest in cricket across all levels. Turfs in urban areas are capitalising on this excitement by organising local T20 leagues and live screening.