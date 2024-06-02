Video: Yuvraj Singh Looks Unrecognisable As An Old Man Playing Cricket In New Commercial

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh appeared in a new avatar for a commercial advertisement, which was shared by him on his Instagram handle.

Yuvraj is one of the greatest all-rounders India have ever produced. The 41-year-old was part of the Indian team that won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

In a video shared on his Instagram handle, Yuvraj Singh was seen recognizable as an old man and people around the village were wondering who this elderly man was. Singh conceded a dot ball before he started to hit the ball and people were left in awe with his batting skills.

After hitting a few balls, Yuvraj Singh removed the makeup as a old man and revealed his true identity, leaving everyone stunned. The former India all-rounder played a small prank on the people as part of a promotional campaign for the brand.