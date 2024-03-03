RIC Garners Proposals Exceeding ₹10K Cr: Kashyap

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) held in Ujjain garnered proposals exceeding Rs 10,000 crore with immediate land allotment for industrial setup, as announced by MSME Minister Chetanya Kashyap during a BJP press conference in Ratlam. Kashyap highlighted the conclave's role in enhancing the state's industrial growth and emphasised BJP's commitment to fulfilling promises outlined in its "Sankalp Patra" for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He affirmed the document as a guarantee of implementation, reflecting the nation's aspirations, including achievements like the abolition of Section 370 and the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Ratlam parliamentary seat's sankalp patra in-charge, Shailendra Daga, disclosed plans to solicit suggestions from the public until March 15, utilising suggestion boxes, mobile apps, and a suggestion-seeking 'Rath Yatra' across the constituency.

Suggestions will be channelled to BJP headquarters, with symposiums at assembly segments engaging various societal factions to discuss expectations from the Modi government for the next five years. The press conference, attended by BJP district officials, showcased the party's dedication to incorporating public feedback into its election manifesto.