Rewa: Speaker, Girish Gautam felicitates corona warriors

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Speaker in Madhya Pradesh State Assembly, Girish Gautam inaugurated a workshop ‘Spiritual Empowerment through Kindness’ organized by Prajapita Brahmakumari Sansthan, Rewa recently.

On this occasion, he felicitated the corona warriors including doctors, intellectuals, social workers and citizens, who did excellent work during the Corona period in the district.

Appreciating the program, Gautam said that warriors, without caring about their lives during Covid-19 outbreak, saved the lives of infected patients. All those who did unforgettable and courageous work during the crisis are sources of inspiration and praise, he added.

“Their contribution would always be remembered,” he said. Gautam also appreciated that the annual action plan organized by Prajpita Brahmakumari Sansthan for spiritual empowerment through kindness and compassion is one of the best programmes.

“Let us help each other with kindness and compassion while making our lives virtuous,” he said.

The program was attended by sister Nirmala, SDM Anurag Tiwari, Bhaiprakash, social workers, doctors and eminent citizens and members of Brahmakumari Ashram family.

ALSO READ Rewa: Collector inspects site for Sanjeevani clinics

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 11:27 PM IST