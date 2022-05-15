Rewa: Collector inspects site for Sanjeevani clinics

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Six new Sanjeevani clinics are being built for decentralization of health facilities in Rewa city, Collector Manoj Pushp inspected the Sanjeevani clinic being built in the university campus here on Saturday, according to the official information.

Rewa collector instructed the executive engineer, Public Works Department to immediately get the necessary improvement work done in the building and construction of boundary wall.

He told that the clinic would operate from 9 AM to 5 PM. It will have all the facilities for first aid and testing, examination and vaccination of pregnant women. With the operation of Sanjeevani Clinic, people will not have to go to the big hospital for diagnosis of minor health problems, he added.

Municipal Corporation commissioner Mrinal Meena, said that the places have been earmarked for the newly approved Sanjeevani clinics. Necessary facilities are being made available in these with the help of health department.

Sanjeevani clinics are being operated in areas like Rani Talab, Dhekha, Rathari Basti, Chirhula Colony in Rewa city, around which most of the families of weaker income group are residing.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr NN Mishra informed about the preparations being made regarding setting up of Sanjeevani Clinic.

