Rewa police arrest three persons from Jharkhand in cyber fraud case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rewa police arrested three accused from Jamtara, Jharkhand in connection with a cyber fraud case, police said on Monday.

According to reports, the accused had cheated a victim when he approached the bank to file a complaint for the credit card. The accused used to take money from people's banks by creating fake websites. The police also recovered Rs 9.89 lakh from them and confiscated three passbooks, six ATM cards and 12 mobile phones.

The police informed that the complainant PC Dwivedi filed a complaint on April 21 at Amhiya police station. The complainant told police that due to the inconvenience related to the credit card, he searched the bank's website on the internet and talked to the customer care number given on it. He was informed that he had to fill an application form.

When the victim filled the form, he received an OTP which was asked to share with the accused. As soon as the victim shared the OTP the amount of Rs 10 lakh was siphoned from his account.

Following the complaint, the police started an investigation into the matter and during the investigation, the Cyber ​​Cell Rewa came to know that the accused was living in Jamtara (Jharkhand).

The Superintendent of Police (SP Rewa) constituted a joint team of Cyber ​​Cell Rewa and left to arrest the accused.

The police raided the hideouts of the three accused in Jamtara and arrested Musarraf Ansari (29), Manuwar Ansari (30), and Faiz Alam (20).

During interrogation, they told the police that they used to create fake websites of various banks, using fake domains and targeted the persons who searched for the bank customer care numbers on the Internet.

Posing as a bank employee they get the confidential information of the victim's account from him and after they used to siphoned the amount.

