Bhopal: State government fixes target of 1.22 crore rural family for tap water connection

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government has fixed a target of 1.22 crore rural families for tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission and 40% of the target has been achieved so far.

According to state government officials, till now 49,32,223 rural families have been provided the tap water connection.

Besides, schools and anganwadis operating in rural areas are provided the tap water connection under the mission. Water has been supplied to 70,163 schools and 40,763 Anganwadi centres in rural areas, which is about 60 percent of the target number.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the work of water supply schemes is to provide water for all the rural families of the state through tap connections. Water projects are being operated and maintained by Village Water and Sanitation Committees.

After completing the water supply schemes in the mission, water facility has been provided to 100% households of 4,385 villages through tap connections.

Public Health Engineering Department and Jal Nigam are continuously working on various water structures in the state, so that it is possible to reach 100 percent rural households.

According to the estimate of rural population in the state, there is a target to provide tap connections to 1.22 crore rural families, out of which above 40% target has been achieved.

Continuous work is going on to supply water from tap to every household of 35,641 villages of the state. Out of these, 90 percent of water supply schemes in 3637 villages, 80% in 2155 villages, 70% in 1794 villages and 60% in 28,055 villages have been completed.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Police launch manhunt to nab rape accused ADRM

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 10:38 AM IST