Bhopal: Police launch manhunt to nab rape accused ADRM

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Govindpura police have launched a manhunt to arrest rape case accused additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) Gaurav Singh. The official residence of the accused situated in the railway colony in the city was raided. It was found to be locked, the police said on Sunday. The railway department has not taken any action into the matter.

ADRM, Bhopal Division of West Central Railway Zone had been booked in a rape case in Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad), later the case dairy was sent to Govindpura police station.

Police station in-charge Govindpura, Ashok Singh Parihar told the media that a rape case has been registered under section 376 and 506 of IPC against ADRM Gaurav Singh on basis of his subordinateís complaint that the ADRM allegedly exploited her while getting a compassionate job. The woman also alleged that the ADRM had been exploiting her since March 2021.

He added that the police had conducted the search at the house of the officer, but they found it locked. The officer is married and has two children.

The police said that with the help of their technical team the accused will be arrested soon.

The divisional railway manager Saurabh Bandopadhyay said ìSo far the police have not given any report. Let them first come with the report, then the department will take action accordinglyî.

The case

The father of the victim used to work in the railways. He died about two-and-a-half years ago. The mother died during the pandemic. After which the victim got a job on compassionate ground in place of her father in March 2021.

During this time she came in contact with the ADRM. Meanwhile, the woman was transferred from Bhopal to Harda, then again from Harda to Bhopal. The victim alleges that in the mean time, Gaurav Singh continued to exploit her physically.

Two months ago the victim got married to a man in Harda. Even after marriage, Gaurav continued to harass the woman. The woman once allegedly tried to commit suicide by cutting a vein in her hand at Pipariya in Narmadapuram on May 5. The whole incident got exposed after that.

ALSO READ Made-in-Bhopal film to premiere at Cannes Festival

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 11:57 PM IST