Made-in-Bhopal film to premiere at Cannes Festival

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Ektara Collective - a group of film amateurs and professionals from Bhopal - is on cloud nine with their production, 'Ek Jagah Apni', which will be premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France.

Based on the life and struggles of two trans women, the 90-minute film has been shot entirely in the city. Film’s writer Rinchin told Free Press that scenes were shot in Nehru Nagar, Kaliasot Dam and Bagh Mugalia among other places.

This is the fifth film produced and directed by Ektara Collective. “Our objective was to make a good film,” she said. She said that the premiere at Cannes would give the film a wider exposure and international audience.

Rinchin said that it was basically about gender, caste and equality. “It shows the challenges two trans women face when they go house-hunting,” she said.

Ek Jagah Apni is one of the five films from India to premiere at Goes to Cannes section of the film festival. These films are a part of Work in Progress lab of India’s Film Bazaar and have been nominated by National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

India will be the Country of Honour at the Cannes Film Market to be held from May 17-25. The film’s shooting began in July 2021 and it was selected for India Film Bazaar in November last year.

Manisha Soni (Avni) and Muskan, both trans women, have played lead roles of Laila and Roshni respectively in the film.

Muskan, 37, said that she was excited that the film would be screened at Cannes. “I had nothing to do with acting. I was approached by Rinchin and asked whether I would act in a small film. I said yes. They trained me in acting and dialogue delivery for a month and that was it,” she said.

Manisha, 28, who is a state government employee, said that working in the film was quite a good experience. “The film depicts the realities of life of trans women and I am thankful to Ektara Group for giving me the chance,” she said

