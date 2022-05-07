Bhopal: Develop Amrit Sarovars as scenic spots, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the Amrit Sarovars being constructed in the state should be developed as scenic spots. Such an environment should be created around Amrit Sarovars, where the villagers can go for a walk and enjoy themselves. Chouhan was reviewing the construction of Amrit Sarovars at Mantralaya on Saturday.

Chouhan said that it was necessary to conserve rain water during the Jalabhishek campaign, so that adequate rainwater can be stored for future. This should be everyone’s responsibility. He directed that Amrit Sarovars being built in villages should be of good quality, there should be no shortage of any kind, construction of ghats and plantation should also be done around them.

Chouhan said that photos of ponds should also be uploaded on the portal of the department. He said that preparations should also be made for the launch of the constructed Sarovars.

Principal Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development Umakant Umrao informed that the three thousand ponds will be completed in the state before June 15.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 11:54 PM IST