Bhopal: BSSS Institute of Advanced Studies organises its maiden annual fest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students presented songs of Kishore Kumar, Arijit Singh and Ali Haider at BSSS Institute of Advanced Studies on Saturday evening. It was part of its maiden Annual Function Aura ‘22.

The students enthralled the audience with dance performances and music. They hummed the melodious songs of 80s and remembered the legendary singer Kishore Kumar, which mesmerised the audience. The songs of Arijit Singh and Ali Haider were also presented. The confluence of Indian dance forms was showcased by the dancers under Nritya Triveni.

The traditional dance forms of Punjab, Rajasthan and Karnataka were presented. The boys of the institute enthralled the audience with their hilarious Lazy dance.

Archbishop of Bhopal AAS Durairaj was chief guest. He presented the BSSS-IAS Stellar and BSSS-IAS Pinnacle awards to the students who have showcased brilliance and dedication in academic, co-curricular and research activities. BSSS-IAS Stellar and BSSS-IAS Pinnacle awards were secured by Arya Jain and Stanley Stephen respectively.

Besides, the event witnessed the release of books authored by BSSS-IAS faculties, which included books titled, Lexicon of Management Terms, written by Dr Jessy John & Dr Pooja Gupta, ‘Business Statistics’ written by Dr Ketki Kulkarni and ‘Investment Behaviour of Urban Investor in MP,’ written by Dr Atul Dubey.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 11:29 PM IST