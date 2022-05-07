Bhopal: Congress demands special session of Assembly to discuss power crisis

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition, Govind Singh has urged the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to invite a special session of state assembly to discuss the power crisis that has engulfed Madhya Pradesh. Singh shot the letter to the CM on Saturday.

Singh, in his letter has written that the state government is claiming that there is no shortage of coal on the other hand it is preparing to import coal to deal with the power crisis. Whole state is undergoing unscheduled and undeclared power cuts whereas the power companies have also increased the rates of electricity.

Rural areas are also facing acute shortage of drinking water because of unscheduled power cuts. Business is also suffering because of power shortage and farmers are unable to irrigate their crops. Farmers could face crop damage in such a situation.

Moreover, the state government has given Rs 900 crores to power generation companies without buying a single unit from them.

Considering the current situation, it is imperative for the members of the treasury bench and that of the Opposition to discuss the issue and find a solution for it. Therefore Congress has demanded the government to convene a special two day session of the State Assembly, said leader of Opposition, Govind Singh.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 06:26 PM IST