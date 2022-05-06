Bhopal: Man charged with sexual harassment by kin poses as energy minister representative, booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man posing as energy ministerís representative was booked by Kolar police. The accused was mounting pressure on a woman to withdraw her complaint filed in sexual harassment case, said the police on Friday.

A woman had filed a complaint with Kolar police against her distant relative charging him with sexual harassment. The police had registered the case under Section 354 of IPC.

The police station incharge Chandrakant Patel told media that the accused had taken a new SIM and with the help of App, he registered his number as energy ministerís representative.

Taking advantage of the App, he made a call to the victim and mounted pressure on her to withdraw the complaint.

The woman approached the energy minister and filed the complaint. The minister first asked the staff about the number but the staff refused. The minister asked Kolar police to investigate the case. The police searched the mobile number and detained the accused.

When the police questioned, he confessed the crime. The police have registered the case under Section 419 of IPC and sections of IT Act against the accused.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:29 PM IST