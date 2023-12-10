Revolutionising Chikankari: IIM Indore’s Report Promises To Boost Chikankari, Empowering Artisans And Driving Socio-Economic Growth

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Contributing to the enhancement of One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, IIM Indore has collaborated with the district administration Lucknow, to elevate the socio-economic landscape, focusing specifically on the Chikankari sector.

Led by Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, the team, comprising of Prof Bhavani Shankar and Naveen Krishna Rai, unveiled a landmark report in Lucknow.

Conducted between July 2023 and December 2023, the research sheds light on intricate production processes and the diverse experiences of stakeholders involved in Chikankari.

‘The report underscores the critical role played by artists, artisans, machinery experts and other stakeholders in contributing to the success and growth of Chikankari,’ Prof Rai remarked.

He further recommended registering artefacts and handicrafts associated with Chikankari under a federation that empowers artisans and facilitates their unified representation before the government. This would also reduce information asymmetry among different groups of artisans and organisations.

Prof Rai stressed the need for holistic recognition of their efforts, citing their dedication as instrumental in the remarkable surge in income and employment opportunities within the district. Additionally, he highlighted the transformative stride towards acknowledging and preserving the heritage of handmade craftsmanship.

Prof Rai urged for concerted efforts to amplify the narratives and stories of the artisans behind these creations, aiming to bridge the gap between traditional handmade work and mechanised production, ultimately preserving and promoting the unique essence of Chikankari artistry.

The Lucknow administration praised IIM Indore for their exceptional efforts, acknowledging the extensive research's substantial contribution in illuminating the often overlooked nuances within the Chikankari sector.

Lucknow DM Suryapal Gangwar commended the comprehensive nature of the report, emphasising its role in uncovering complexities often missed.