Revitalising Sanjay Reservoir: Community-Driven Effort To Boost Water Capacity In Mhow

Pithampur (Mhow) (Madhya Pradesh): Sanjay Reservoir (or Bhondiya Pond), a crucial water source built in 1984 by the Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Department, is undergoing significant deepening and silt removal for the first time in 40 years.

Initially constructed to serve factories, farmers, and residents of the Pithampur industrial area, the pond's original capacity of 10 million cubic metres (MCM) had dwindled to around six MCM due to neglect and silt accumulation.

The current deepening initiative, part of the Jal Ganga Augmentation Campaign by the Central and Madhya Pradesh Governments, aims to restore and increase the pond's capacity. Pithampur Municipality, with active public participation, commenced this revitalisation project on June 5, spearheaded by Municipal Chief Officer (CMO) Nishikant Shukla. The campaign is set to run until June 16.

With the significant progress and community involvement over the past week, the municipality has successfully removed approximately 25,000 cubic meters of silt using four poclain machines and more than 25 dumpers operating around the clock. Municipal Water Department Engineer Nitin Verma emphasised the meticulous care taken to avoid damaging the pondís structure while ensuring that the capacity is increased to hold an additional 2.5 to three crore litres of rainwater.

'The goal is to complete about 40,000 cubic meters of deepening across the entire pond,' said Verma. This effort not only enhances water storage but also supports the local agricultural community, as nearby farmers transport the nutrient-rich silt and soil to their fields.

Municipal president Sewanti Suresh Patel highlighted the significance of the Jal Ganga Augmentation Campaign, noting that this marks the first comprehensive deepening and silt removal of the Sanjay Reservoir since its construction. The restored capacity will ensure a steady water supply to the factories and residents throughout the year, significantly benefiting the region.

As the deepening project progresses, it promises to rejuvenate the Sanjay Reservoir, securing water resources for Pithampur's industrial and agricultural needs while showcasing the power of community collaboration and effective governance.