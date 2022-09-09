e-Paper Get App
Resume stoppage of trains at Alot station, demand daily commuters

Due to the non-stoppage of long-distance trains at the Alot railway station, people have to travel by private vehicles. This leads to a lot of wastage of time and money of the residents.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 09, 2022, 09:09 PM IST
Representative Photo |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) member and general manager, western railway, Jabalpur, Nandan Raj Jain held discussions with west central railway general manager Sudhir Gupta along with AGM Saubhana Choudhary, DGM Anurag Pandey regarding the stoppage of trains at Alot station.

Since the lockdown 16 major trains like Kota-Ratlam passenger and others do not stop at the railway station. Due to this many residents are facing problems. Several memorandums have been given in the past but the railway administration has not been offering practical solutions but only giving false promises.

Demand for Kota-Nagda MEMU trains to be made operational post-covid period was also raised. Residents have for long been demanding either a rail underpass or overbridge at gate no 21 as a solution to their traffic woes. It was demanded that construction of an overbridge or underpass on this road should be started without any further delay. He also urged to take cognisance of the issues that concern the common people and restart the stoppage of important trains at the station.

Notably, thousands of people visiting prominent Jain pilgrim centre Nageshwar temple and famous HussainTekri in Jaora would get relief if this problem is resolved.

