Alot: Police arrest two robbers for Rs 5.7 lakh loot case

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): After a weeklong chase, Alot police have arrested two motorcycle-borne robbers who robbed Rs 5.7 lakh from the person on Taal - Alot road in Alot tehsil of Ratlam District on August 30.

According to information, a man was robbed of Rs 5.7 lakh by two bike-borne miscreants. The incident occurred when a victim named Shaitan Singh, a native of Rachhaliya village had withdrawn the cash from the bank to deliver the amount in Nagda.

The duo rode off with money as the victim was on his way to deliver the amount in exchange for the JCB Machine deal. Hearing the cry of the victim, people chased the criminals but didn’t manage to catch them and they managed to escape with the cash. An FIR was registered at Tal police station and further investigation was launched.

As per the Taal police station in-charge Nagesh Yadav, a special team led by SDOP Shabez Ansari was constituted. Acting on a tip-off, the police team finally nabbed two accused identified as Jayanti Lal Ninama (24) and Amarlal Bagri (22), a resident of Banswara of Rajasthan. Police have also recovered Rs 4.2 lakh and a pulsar motorcycle without carrying a number plate (also used for robbery) worth Rs 1.5 lakh from the possession of the accused. The arrested persons have confessed their crimes.

Criminals had prior information about the movement of the victims. The duo were presented before the court and sent to police custody.

