Remarks On Sanatan Dharma: Posters Against Stalin Put Up On Roads

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Posters of Udhayanidhi Stalin, his father and his son have been put up on the road in Ganesh Pandal, Ratlam, in protest against the remarks made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, regarding Sanatan Dharma. People stood on these posters wearing shoes, and passersby and vehicles also passed over them.

The act symbolises the strong disapproval and disregard for Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks. It serves as a powerful statement expressing the community's unwavering support for Sanatan Dharma and their rejection of any disrespectful comments towards it.

During the Ganesh Utsav, Prakash Sanwaria Mitra Mandal and New Friends Group on Ratlam's Mitra Niwas Road carried out a protest in a unique way by pasting posters on the road carrying photographs of Udayanidhi Stalin, who made derogatory remarks on Sanatan Dharma.

Along with the photos of Stalin, his father Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, and the former’s sons, it is written, `Even your father cannot erase you’. Prakash Sharma Sanwariya of the organising committee said that we have protested peacefully.

People of the entire Sanatan Dharma are registering their protest in their way against the derogatory remarks made by Stalin, his father, and his sons. No one can dare destroy Sanatan Dharma.