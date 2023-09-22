Indore: GST Action Committee Formed To Fight For GSTAT Bench In City

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Deeply anguished by the city being deprived of a bench of GST Appellate Tribunal, tax consultants, CAs, traders and industrialists constituted a GST Action Committee on Thursday. The Committee will fight for the demand of setting up a bench of the tribunal in the city. Businessmen Ramesh Khandelwal and tax consultant Ashwin Lakhotia have been nominated as the first president and secretary of the committee.

A meeting of tax consultants, CAs, businessmen and industrialists was held here in Maheshwari Dharmashala on Thursday to discuss the problems being faced by the businessmen, industrialists and professionals of Indore due to non-establishment of GST Tribunal in city. After the discussion, it was decided that the issue should be raised before the State Government. It was decided that a bench of GSTAT should be set-up in the city also along with Bhopal.

It was also decided that the next meeting of the GST Action Committee will be held on September 26, in which further strategy will be decided about the efforts to be made to press for the setting-up of a bench of GSTAT here also.

In the meeting office bearers of the committee were also nominated. President Ramesh Khandelwal, senior vice president Ajitsingh Narang, senior vice president Yogesh Mehta, general secretary Ashwin Lakhotia, coordinator Amit Dave, joint secretary A.K. Gour, treasurer Kailash Moongad, consultant Sushil Surekha, consultant Gautam Kothari. Working committee member Rasanidhi Gupta, Ishaq Chaudhary, Suresh Hariyani, Narendra Bafna, Ishwar Baheti, Aamir Engineeringwala, Kedar Heda, Anil Ranka, Shailendra Solanki, Sanjay Agarwal, Mohammed Pithawala, Rajesh Mishra, Mahesh Gupta, Sharad Dhing, Rajeev Singhal, Makrand Sharma, Rajesh Baheti and CA Mausam Rathi were nominated.

