 Indore Mayor Rides Scooter, Collector Takes Bus Ride To Celebrate ‘Int’l Car-Free Day’
Officers and employees also used bicycles, public transport services and two wheelers to promote the “No Car Day.”

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava and Collector Ilayaraj T using Scooty and public transport to celebrate International Car Free Day on Friday | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an initiative to protect the environment, Indore celebrated International Car-Free Day or International ‘No Car Day,’ on Friday. Indore collector Dr Ilayaraja T used public transport to reach his office on Friday morning while mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav rode a scooter to his office.

According to information, collector Illayaraja walked to General Post Office from where he boarded ibus to reach Bhawarkuan. From Bhawarkuan (now Tantya Bheel Square), he then took a city bus and reached the collectorate. 

Similarly, other officers and employees also used bicycles, public transport services and two-wheeler to promote the “No Car Day.”

Mayor Out On A Scooty Today

Indore’s Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav also followed the “No Car Day.” He was seen riding a scooter with a helmet on along with a pillion. 

IDA CEO On Bicycle

Chief Executive Officer of Indore Development Association (IDA) RP Ahirwar reached the office riding on a bicycle. Other employees also followed.

What Is 'No Car Day' Celebrated?

International No Car Day is observed every year on September 22. The purpose behind this day is to dedicate at least one day to environment by reducing pollution. It also provides a glimpse of how peaceful the world looks without traffic.

article-image

