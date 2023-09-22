Kharge Appoints Jitu Patwari As Co-Chairman Of Campaign Committee For Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Jitu Patwari, former minister in the Kamal Nath government as the co-chairman of the Campaign Committee for Madhya Pradesh Congress, a letter signed by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said.

Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators for 230 Assembly constituencies.

However, ahead of the elections, several BJP leaders, including a former member of parliament (MP) of BJP from Balaghat Bodh Singh Bhagat have joined the Congress party.

Read Also Bhopal: Congress Welcomes Installation Of Adi Shankaracharya Statue

The leaders from the saffron party took the membership of the Congress in the presence of state Congress chief and former chief minister Kamal Nath at the state Congress office in Bhopal on Wednesday.

BJP leaders who joined the congress party include Bodh Singh Bhagat from Balaghat, Dilip Singh from Rewa, Rajesh Patel and Sumit Choubey from Budni and Prabhat Joshi, Dr Bhim Singh Patel and Chandrashekhar Patel from Vidisha along with their supporters.

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath on Thursday slammed the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state on the issue of corruption and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now ashamed of the CM.

"Every person in the state is either a witness to corruption or a victim of it. What can I say about Shivraj Singh? Now BJP itself is feeling ashamed of saying that he is their Chief Minister," the former CM said.

Read Also Wildlife Wing Of MP Forest Has No Record Of Compliance Of Wildlife Clearance For Last 10 Yrs: RTI

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)