Bhopal: Congress Welcomes Installation Of Adi Shankaracharya Statue

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has welcomed the installation of a 108-ft tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar.

“We welcome the installation of the 108-ft tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya. Today, Shankaracharya is the centre of faith for all of us, but I wish it would have been better if the state government had assimilated the life and teachings of Shankaracharya ji,” said AICC general secretary and state in-charge Randeep Surjewala. He was talking to media persons, in Patan of Jabalpur, on Thursday. Taking jibe on BJP, Former chief minister Kamal Nath said that the party was ashamed of projecting their CM face. People of the state are eager to unseat the BJP government in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, said the PCC chief.

One crore youths are unemployed and this is the biggest challenge the government needs to address, said Nath. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday unveiled a colossal 108-foot statue of the eighth-century Hindu philosopher and saint - 'Adi Shankaracharya' in the presence of saints and religious gurus in Omkareshwar.