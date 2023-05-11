 Recognition issue: DAVV not to hold exams for students of 3 law colleges
The university was supposed to hold first semester exams of BA-LLB, BBA-LLB, BCom-LLB etc students of 2022-23 batch in December

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo/File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Wednesday decided to hold exams of students from 15 out of 18 law colleges under its wing as it can’t afford any further delay in holding the first semester exams which is running a good five months behind schedule.

The university was supposed to hold first semester exams of BA-LLB, BBA-LLB, BCom-LLB etc students of 2022-23 batch in December, but the exams were delayed as most of the college could not produce recognition for running honours courses from Bar Council of India (BCI).

Most of the colleges had provided BCI recognition letters for plain law courses even when they had affiliation from DAVV for honours courses.

The DAVV, which grants affiliation only to honours courses from the law stream, refused to accept their recognition letter and asked them to furnish recognition for honours courses from BCI.

It delayed the exams so that the college could obtain recognition for honours courses. Around 15 colleges succeeded in obtaining recognition for running honours courses. However, three to four colleges still could not do the needful, even five months down the line.

“The standing committee of DAVV on Wednesday recommended holding exams for students whose colleges are having requisite recognition from BCI. As many as three colleges do not have requisite recognition. Barring students for these three colleges, exams will be conducted for law students from other colleges,” said Prof Rajeev Dixit, director of the college development council at DAVV.

Read Also
Indore: IMC to provide discounts on property, water tax surcharge
article-image

Recognition issue: DAVV not to hold exams for students of 3 law colleges

Recognition issue: DAVV not to hold exams for students of 3 law colleges

