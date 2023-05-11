Indore: IMC to provide discounts on property, water tax surcharge

Representative Image | Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IMC revenue in-charge Niranjan Singh Chauhan said that the national Lok Adalat is being organised by the National Legal Service Authority on Saturday for which IMC has provided several discounts on surcharges.

In property cases where the amount of tax and surcharge is Rs 50,000, then up to 100 per cent exemption on surcharge will be there. In cases where the amount of tax and surcharge is more than Rs 50,000 and up to Rs 1 lakh then a 50 per cent exemption will be given.

In cases where the amount of tax and surcharge is more than Rs 1,00,000, a rebate of up to 25 per cent will be given in the surcharge.

Along with this in cases of water tax, where the amount of tax and surcharge is Rs 10,000 then up to 100 per cent discount will be given. Where the amount of tax and surcharge is more than Rs 10,000 and less than Rs 50,000 then 75 per cent discount would be given on the surcharge. In cases where it is more than Rs 50,000, then a 50 per cent exemption will be provided.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav has appealed to the property taxpayers and water taxpayers to take advantage of the National Lok Adalat.

