 Recklessly Driven Truck Kills 25-Year-Old Woman In Indore; Angry Mob Sets Container Truck On Fire
Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore informed Free Press that the deceased has been identified as Shivani Patidar, a resident of Harsola village.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 12:32 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a container truck on Rau Circle on Tuesday night. Angry mob damaged the truck and set it on fire. The police have seized the container truck from the spot and began a search for the errant driver.

Rau police station in-charge Rajpal Singh Rathore informed Free Press that the deceased has been identified as Shivani Patidar, a resident of Harsola village. She was employed with a company in the area and was returning home from her office when a truck coming from Dewas side hit her scooter from behind.

It is said that the truck was being driven recklessly due to which the incident happened and the girl died on the spot.   After the incident, agitated people reportedly damaged the truck and later set it on fire. Police said that some people doused the flames so the truck was not burnt completely.

The truck was seized and a search is on for the driver on the basis of the vehicle’s registration number. A case has been registered by the police and the body was sent for autopsy after informing the parents of the deceased.

