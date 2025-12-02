Indore News: Woman With Three Needles In Body Saved At Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors at Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences once again achieved a remarkable medical milestone by saving the life of a 31-year-old woman through an extremely rare and high-risk surgery. The institute operated on the patient who had initially arrived with severe chest pain and intense headaches.

According to SAMS Managing Director and Pro-Chancellor of Shri Aurobindo University, Dr Mehak Bhandari, doctors were stunned when investigations using the hospital’s modern diagnostic machinery detected multiple foreign metallic objects lodged abnormally deep inside the patient’s body.

Further imaging revealed that three needles were deeply embedded in the chest one reaching dangerously close to the heart while another sharp, rusted metal fragment was lodged inside her skull.

A synchronised surgical and anaesthetic team, led by eminent Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon Dr Sami Anwar Khan, successfully removed the chest-embedded needles, while general surgeon Dr Abhishek Kansal extracted the metallic fragment from the head. Surgical reports revealed a sharp object lodged in the pectoral muscle, another penetrating the pericardium, and a third fixed near the left ventricle wall. The skull object, rusted and pointed, indicated prolonged presence.

Despite the success, the origin of these foreign objects remains unexplained, leaving both doctors and family members in shock. SAMS termed it a mysterious, medically complex case but confirmed that the patient stabilized post-operation and has been safely discharged, marking a new chapter in rare surgical success.