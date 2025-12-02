 Indore News: Woman With Three Needles In Body Saved At Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences
Indore News: Woman With Three Needles In Body Saved At Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences

According to SAMS Managing Director and Pro-Chancellor of Shri Aurobindo University, Dr Mehak Bhandari, doctors were stunned when investigations using the hospital’s modern diagnostic machinery detected multiple foreign metallic objects lodged abnormally deep inside the patient’s body.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 12:25 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors at Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences once again achieved a remarkable medical milestone by saving the life of a 31-year-old woman through an extremely rare and high-risk surgery. The institute operated on the patient who had initially arrived with severe chest pain and intense headaches.

Despite the success, the origin of these foreign objects remains unexplained, leaving both doctors and family members in shock. SAMS termed it a mysterious, medically complex case but confirmed that the patient stabilized post-operation and has been safely discharged, marking a new chapter in rare surgical success.

