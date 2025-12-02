 Indore News: Huge Lumps Removed From Woman’s Abdomen At MYH
Doctors said the enormous size of the lumps, their location around sensitive organs and the patient’s long-standing symptoms made the case extremely challenging. They noted that a multidisciplinary approach, detailed pre-surgical planning, real-time coordination in the OT and meticulous post-operative management were essential for success.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 12:28 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors at Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital achieved a major medical feat by surgically removing two life-threatening abdominal lumps weighing nearly 15 kg from a 50-year-old woman.

The patient, Masali Bai from Dabiya village in Khargone, had been suffering from severe stomach pain, swelling and discomfort for several months. Initial investigations revealed two massive growths in her abdomen—a rare and critical condition that posed a serious risk to her life.

The complex surgery was conducted under the guidance of surgical head Dr Arvind Shukla along with gynaecology specialist Dr Somen Bhattacharjee.

Surgeons navigated intricate anatomical structures to avoid major blood loss or internal injury, making it one of the most delicate procedures performed at the hospital in recent years.

After the removal, Masali Bai was monitored in the ICU, where her recovery steadily improved. Within days, she regained stable vitals, mobility and appetite. On Monday, she was discharged from MY Hospital, marking the end of her prolonged medical ordeal.

