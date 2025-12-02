 MP News: German Team Gets First-Hand Information On Smart Metering System
On Monday afternoon, the delegation toured various parts of Indore city to observe smart meter installation work. In the Manoramaganj area, they inspected special smart meter panels installed in multi-story buildings, providing centralized benefits to dozens of consumers. They also interacted with residents to understand their experience with the smart metering system.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
MP News: German Team Gets Firsthand Info On Smart Metering system | fp photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation from Germany’s KfW Bank, led by Jordis Floder, along with Rahul Thakur, is on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company in Indore to review ongoing developments in the energy sector.

Upon arrival at the company headquarters in Pologround, the delegation was briefed by Chief General Manager Prakash Singh Chauhan and other senior officials on West Discom’s smart metering system.

On Monday afternoon, the delegation toured various parts of Indore city to observe smart meter installation work. In the Manoramaganj area, they inspected special smart meter panels installed in multi-storey buildings, providing centralised benefits to dozens of consumers. They also interacted with residents to understand their experience with the smart metering system.

The team later visited Pink City locality in Sukhlia to observe smart meters installed at distribution transformers and to gain insights into positive operational improvements brought by this technology. In the evening, the delegation reviewed activities at Smart Meter Control Centre.

During the visit, chief engineer SL Karwaria, Sushma Gangrade, additional chief engineer SC Verma, and superintending engineer Kirti Singh were present.

The German delegation will continue their field visits across Indore for the next two days and will also travel to Dhar and Ujjain to further explore energy development initiatives in the region.

