Indore News: Reckless Excavation Puts Apartment Housing 113 Families At Risk |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An alleged reckless excavation work for a private township project near Mahalakshmi Nagar (MR-5 area) has caused severe damage to the New Racecourse residential building, disrupting essential civic services and endangering the lives of 113 families. Following residents’ protests, police have registered an FIR against two contractors involved in the construction.

According to residents, a private company is developing a township named “Singapore Marina” near Mahalakshmi Nagar (MR-5 area). The project is being executed by Sarthak Vinayak Real Built, with excavation work assigned to contractor Jagdish Dangi and concrete work to Shahid Chauhan. Residents alleged that heavy machinery was used carelessly during deep excavation, leading to soil displacement and structural damage to the neighboring New Racecourse building.

The excavation resulted in the collapse of drainage and water supply lines, causing severe waterlogging and sanitation issues. A road and an electricity transformer also caved in, bringing power supply to the entire building to a halt. Besides, the society’s boundary wall collapsed, and the ground beneath the building shifted, triggering panic among residents.

Angered by the incident, residents staged a protest at Lasudia police station. On the complaint of Pankaj Dubey, a resident of New Racecourse Building, police registered a case against the two contractors for vandalism and for endangering the lives of 113 families. Police officials said the matter is under investigation and further legal action will be taken based on findings.

Residents also claimed that JCB machines had been operating day and night at the site for the past one-and-a-half months. Despite repeated complaints to the municipal corporation, no effective action was taken, forcing residents to approach the police.

Mayor rushes to the site

Following the incident, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav conducted an on-site inspection. The inspection revealed that soil erosion during basement excavation for a multi-storey building near New Racecourse led to the collapse of a neighboring boundary wall.

Taking precautionary measures, the Mayor ordered an immediate halt to the construction work. Instructions were issued to reconstruct the collapsed boundary wall and ensure all necessary safety measures before resuming work. The builder has been directed to obtain fresh approval from the Indore Municipal Corporation prior to restarting construction.

A notice has been issued to the concerned builder as per rules. Besides, a team of professors from SGSITS, Indore, has been appointed to conduct a structural safety audit of the New Racecourse building. Authorities have also been instructed to examine whether there were any lapses in building permissions or safety protocols during construction. Further action will be taken after the investigation report is submitted.