 Indore News: 11 Injured As Speeding SUV Crashes Into Culvert Divider
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 11 people from Rajasthan were injured after the speeding SUV in which they were travelling crashed into a culvert on Khandwa Road in the wee hours of Thursday.

The incident occurred as the victims were returning to Rajasthan from a social event in Burhanpur. The vehicle rammed into the culvert divider after the driver lost control. The impact was so severe that the front of the vehicle was completely destroyed, leaving 11 passengers injured.

According to the Tejaji Nagar police, the accident took place around 3:30 am. A group of residents from the Banswara district of Rajasthan had travelled to Burhanpur in three cars to attend a social event. While returning, two cars moved ahead, leaving one SUV carrying 11 passengers trailing behind which crashed into the culvert divider.

The victims were immediately rushed to MY Hospital. Those identified include Kalu Singh (50), Tej Singh (52), Mansukh (55), Sabur (50), Dharmendra (50), and Pintu (36). Others who sustained minor injuries were discharged after receiving primary treatment.

The SUV driver claimed that a motorcycle rider suddenly appeared before the car from the wrong side near the culvert. He said that he hit the divider while swerving to avoid a collision.

However, Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam said that preliminary investigations suggest the driver likely dozed off at the wheel, causing the speeding vehicle to lose control. He added that the presence of a motorcycle rider on the wrong side of the road at that hour was unlikely.

