Indore Water Tragedy: CS Anurag Jain Says Interim Directions Complied With, High Court Seeks Detailed Review On January 20

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday recorded that the State government has complied with the interim directions issued earlier to address the water contamination crisis affecting Bhagirathpura and other localities in Indore.

The court, however, sought further scrutiny of the action taken and scheduled the next hearing for January 20.

The observation came during the hearing of a writ petition filed by Mahesh Garg and others, raising concerns over the supply of contaminated drinking water and the resultant public health risks in the city. A division bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi was informed that the directions issued in paragraph 8 of the court’s earlier order had been implemented.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain informed the court through video conferencing and submitted that the State and Indore Municipal Corporation had taken steps in compliance with the court’s instructions. The state and IMC also informed the bench that detailed compliance reports had been filed.

In its earlier order, the HC had issued a series of urgent and long-term directions to safeguard public health. These included the immediate supply of safe drinking water through tankers or packaged water at government cost to affected areas, and the stoppage of water supply from contaminated sources such as specific pipelines, overhead tanks, borewells and rivers.

The HC had also directed the authorities to organise health camps and medical screening for affected residents, provide free treatment in government and empanelled private hospitals, and conduct water quality testing at multiple points through NABL-accredited laboratories. Other directions included repair or replacement of pipelines, especially in areas where sewer and water lines run parallel, installation of online water quality monitoring systems, chlorination and disinfection measures, and preparation of a long-term water safety plan for Indore city.

On Wednesday, the Bench directed that copies of the compliance reports be supplied to the petitioners, if not already provided. The Court also granted time to the petitioners to file their response to the reports by January 19.

Significantly, the HC directed that the Chief Secretary shall again address the Court through video conferencing on the next date of hearing, underscoring the seriousness with which the issue is being monitored.

The matter will now be taken up on January 20, when the HC is expected to review the adequacy and effectiveness of the measures claimed to have been taken by the authorities.