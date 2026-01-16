 Indore News: 300 Kg Paneer, 1000 Litres Of Palm Oil Seized On Suspicion Of Adulteration
The district administration seized around 300 kg of paneer and nearly 1,000 litres of palmolein oil from Maa Kripa Dairy in Musakhedi over suspected adulteration. Samples were sent for lab testing, and the unregistered dairy was shut down. Authorities said strict action will follow after reports, warning operators to comply with food safety norms.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 01:06 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration carried out action against food adulteration on Thursday and seized a large quantity of suspected adulterated paneer and palmolein oil from Maa Kripa Dairy in the Musakhedi area.

According to the officials, a team under the guidance of Collector Shivam Verma conducted an inspection at the dairy shop located near Musakhedi Square. During the raid, samples of paneer, mixed milk, milk cake, ghee and frying oil were taken for laboratory testing. Apart from the samples, around 300 kilograms of paneer worth approximately Rs 1.10 lakh and 64 boxes of palmolein oil weighing nearly 1000 liters, valued at around Rs 2 lakh, were seized.

The administration also found that the dairy was operating without valid registration. Due to this, the manufacturing and sale of food products at the premises have been stopped until further orders. The seized items have been taken into custody for further investigation.

Collector Verma said that providing pure and safe food to citizens is the top priority of the administration. He informed that all collected samples are being sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal for detailed examination. After the test reports are received, further legal action will be taken as per the law.

The district administration has warned food business operators to follow all safety and legal standards strictly and said that such surprise inspections will continue in the future to protect public health.

