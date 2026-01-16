Indore News: 29-Year-Old Man Jumps To Death After Kin Stops Him From Drinking More Liquor |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old man allegedly committed suicide while under the influence of alcohol by jumping from the fourth floor of his residence after his family prevented him from leaving to consume more liquor.

The incident occurred in the Lasudia police station area late Wednesday night. His family members rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Vaibhav Gaikwad, a resident of Golden Palm Township, Niranjanpur. He worked at Swiggy’s customer call centre, a job he had recently started on December 25. The incident followed an argument regarding Vaibhav’s alcohol consumption.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Vaibhav had consumed alcohol earlier in the evening and was insisting on drinking more late at night. When his elder brother intervened and stopped him, Vaibhav reportedly went to the balcony and jumped, leading to his death.

His brother Vipin said, “Vaibhav was asleep after drinking and had not gone to work. When I asked him why he missed his shift, he began to argue and tried to leave to drink more, grabbing the scooter keys.

I snatched the keys and told him to stay home. Later, I heard the noise of balcony door on the fourth floor open, when I went to check, I found Vaibhav lying on the ground.”

Vaibhav was unmarried and is survived by his parents and brother. The police launched a probe sto ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.