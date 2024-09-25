Murder Or Mishap: Mysterious Bullet Kills Construction Company Supervisor

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A supervisor of a construction company died after he received a mysterious bullet which crossed his arm and stuck in the chest in Banganga area on Tuesday morning. After reaching his site, he was talking over phone when a bullet came from somewhere and hit him. Investigation is on to know the exact circumstances under which the bullet hit the man.

The incident took place at the construction site in Bardari area around 8.40 am. The deceased has been identified as Balram Rathore (45), a resident of Basandra village under Hatod police station jurisdiction. Rathore was employed as a supervisor with the construction company. He reached the construction site and after parking his car, he was talking with someone over phone when he received a bullet in his hand. The bullet crossed his right arm and stuck in the side of his chest. He fell unconscious at the spot and was taken to hospital where he died during treatment.

DCP (zone-3) Hansraj Singh informed Free Press that Balram received a high intensity bullet which crossed his arm and stuck in the side of his chest due to which he could not be saved. The doctor has suggested to police that the direction of the bullet might have been from up to down. The distance between the spot and the firing range of BSF is about 2 kilometres. Information is also being gathered from BSF officials.

Police investigated the spot but no empty shell was recovered from there. The workers also did not hear gunshot sound. The bullet recovered from the body of the deceased is being sent for FSL investigation. The statements of the deceased family members and workers at the spot are also being recorded by the police.

Family members suspect murder

The victim’s elder brother Mukesh Rathore informed Free Press that he also works in a different construction company in Navda village. After knowing about the incident, he reached the spot where two women informed that they had heard the sound of a bullet. Mukesh alleged that Balram was shot dead by someone. Balram is survived by his wife and four children.