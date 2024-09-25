 Murder Or Mishap: Mysterious Bullet Kills Construction Company Supervisor
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMurder Or Mishap: Mysterious Bullet Kills Construction Company Supervisor

Murder Or Mishap: Mysterious Bullet Kills Construction Company Supervisor

The deceased has been identified as Balram Rathore (45), a resident of Basandra village under Hatod police station jurisdiction.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A supervisor of a construction company died after he received a mysterious bullet which crossed his arm and stuck in the chest in Banganga area on Tuesday morning. After reaching his site, he was talking over phone when a bullet came from somewhere and hit him. Investigation is on to know the exact circumstances under which the bullet hit the man.  

The incident took place at the construction site in Bardari area around 8.40 am. The deceased has been identified as Balram Rathore (45), a resident of Basandra village under Hatod police station jurisdiction. Rathore was employed as a supervisor with the construction company. He reached the construction site and after parking his car, he was talking with someone over phone when he received a bullet in his hand. The bullet crossed his right arm and stuck in the side of his chest. He fell unconscious at the spot and was taken to hospital where he died during treatment.  

Read Also
MP: 7 Dead After Speeding Truck Rams Into Overloaded Auto In Damoh; 3 Critical
article-image

DCP (zone-3) Hansraj Singh informed Free Press that Balram received a high intensity bullet which crossed his arm and stuck in the side of his chest due to which he could not be saved. The doctor has suggested to police that the direction of the bullet might have been from up to down. The distance between the spot and the firing range of BSF is about 2 kilometres. Information is also being gathered from BSF officials.    

Police investigated the spot but no empty shell was recovered from there. The workers also did not hear gunshot sound. The bullet recovered from the body of the deceased is being sent for FSL investigation. The statements of the deceased family members and workers at the spot are also being recorded by the police.  

FPJ Shorts
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity, Schools, And Mohalla Clinics During Sirsa Roadshow; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Electricity, Schools, And Mohalla Clinics During Sirsa Roadshow; VIDEO
GST Crackdown Leads To Over 10,000 Shell Companies Involved In ₹10,179 Crore Evasion
GST Crackdown Leads To Over 10,000 Shell Companies Involved In ₹10,179 Crore Evasion
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Faces Tough Multi-Corner Contest In Jat-Dominated Julana Constituency
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Faces Tough Multi-Corner Contest In Jat-Dominated Julana Constituency
Imprisonment Does Not Restrict An Individual’s Right To Pursue Education: HC Allows Elgar Parishad Accused To Take Admission In Siddharth Law College
Imprisonment Does Not Restrict An Individual’s Right To Pursue Education: HC Allows Elgar Parishad Accused To Take Admission In Siddharth Law College
Read Also
1st Dussehra After Lord Ram Temple's Establishment In Ayodhya, MP Govt Plans Mega Events; Says Chief...
article-image

Family members suspect murder

The victim’s elder brother Mukesh Rathore informed Free Press that he also works in a different construction company in Navda village. After knowing about the incident, he reached the spot where two women informed that they had heard the sound of a bullet. Mukesh alleged that Balram was shot dead by someone. Balram is survived by his wife and four children.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Government Launches Farmer Registry Initiative In MP, Aims For Unique Farmer IDs To Enhance Benefits...

Government Launches Farmer Registry Initiative In MP, Aims For Unique Farmer IDs To Enhance Benefits...

Indore Management Association To Host 3rd Women Leadership Conclave On September 26, Featuring 12...

Indore Management Association To Host 3rd Women Leadership Conclave On September 26, Featuring 12...

Major Police Reshuffle In Indore: 23 Inspectors & 2 Sub-Inspectors Transferred Across Stations

Major Police Reshuffle In Indore: 23 Inspectors & 2 Sub-Inspectors Transferred Across Stations

Recklessly Driven Truck Kills 25-Year-Old Woman In Indore; Angry Mob Sets Container Truck On Fire

Recklessly Driven Truck Kills 25-Year-Old Woman In Indore; Angry Mob Sets Container Truck On Fire

Murder Or Mishap: Mysterious Bullet Kills Construction Company Supervisor

Murder Or Mishap: Mysterious Bullet Kills Construction Company Supervisor