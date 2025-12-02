 Indore News: Electro Homoeopathy Practitioners Fight For Right To Use ‘Dr’ Honorific
The objective of the programme was to demand inclusion of electro homoeopathy in the national health infrastructure as a natural alternative to morphine, thereby reducing dependence on opioid-based pain management for cancer patients. Department of Health Research, Government of India, acknowledged that the clinical data and accreditation documents submitted have been forwarded to the IDC.

Tuesday, December 02, 2025
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Cancer Hospital and the National Institute of Electro Homoeopathy marked the 136th birth anniversary of Dr Nand Lal Sinha through “Electro Homoeopathy Utsav 2025,” which also signalled the beginning of a national medical rights movement.

Electro-homoeopathic practitioners, researchers, cancer specialists, policymakers and medical students from across the country participated in the grand event.

The objective of the programme was to demand inclusion of electro homoeopathy in the national health infrastructure as a natural, safe and non-addictive alternative to morphine, thereby reducing dependence on opioid-based pain management for cancer patients.

Department of Health Research, Government of India, acknowledged that the clinical data and accreditation documents submitted by Dr Ajay Hardia over the years have been forwarded to the IDC for reconsideration. The inspection petition submitted by Devi Ahilya Cancer Hospital will also be reviewed.

Madhya Pradesh Research and Development Organisation of Electro Homeopathy has presented treatment and recovery records—PET-CT-based, CECT-based and bioenergy-imaging-based—to the Government of India.

A signature campaign for Electro Homeopathy’s national recognition led by Dr Ajay Hardia aims to secure the constitutional right to use the honorific ‘Dr’ for every electro-homoeopathic practitioner in India and to gain nationwide acceptance for this system of medicine.

Dr Ajay Hardia, director of Devi Ahilya Cancer Hospital, said, “Dr N L Sinha was not just a scientist but a champion of medical freedom.”

CEO Manisha Sharma added, “Today is not just a day of remembrance but a day of change. Electro Homeopathy is the medical system of the future.”

