‘Ready to present report card of my govt, will you do the same’: Kamal Nath challenges CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Hatpipliya: Buoyed by public support, ex-CM Kamal Nath on Saturday said that he was ready present report card of his 15-month government and challenged CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to present working details of 15-years of BJP government.

Earlier, Nath was moved by response to his public meeting in Hatpipliya assembly to seek support for Congress candidate.

Stating that he was a novice in politics of negotiation, Nath said that there would have been no by-polls had he knew this art. Sharing details of work done in 15-month of Congress government, ex-CM said that it managed to change state’s image to an extent by eradicating mafia, adulterators. “And, this was my only crime,” he said.

Nath said he waived farm loan, brought investments in the state, provided maximum employment opportunity, low cost electricity to people and constructed cow sheds.

Seeking support for Congress candidate Rajveer Singh Baghel, Nath said his party has fielded a local candidate whose family has been working for people since long. Baghel also addressed the occasion.

After the meeting, farmers from Deheriya Sahu village submitted memorandum demanding that their Bhanvantar amount of worth Rs 4.5 crore be reimbursed.

Former minister and Sonkatch MLA Sajjan Singh Verma, former higher education minister Jeetu Patwari and other senior leaders were present during the programme.