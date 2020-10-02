Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Old, handicapped, Covid positive to cast vote by postal ballot

Indore: In a new initiative, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided that voters above 80, the handicapped and those who are Covid +ve will cast vote through the postal ballot in Sanwer Assembly by-election.

According to information from District Election Office, the voters will have to apply to the Returning Officer of the constituency in Form-12D, giving all the required details. The process of voting through the postal ballot will have to be completed a day before the polling day.



Earlier, it had been decided that voters above 80 and handicapped would be given a token and told to reach the polling booth at the allotted time. The Covid-19 positive voters had been asked to come to the polling booth after 5 pm. This new initiative is expected to help the voters in exercising their franchise. Voting in Sanwer will take place on November 3 and counting is on November 10.