Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: 3 helipads made for star campaigners in Sanwer

Indore: Times have changed and provision for the best and most upmarket levels have to be made these days. In view of the Sanwer Assembly bypolls, three helipads have been made for star campaigners. Voting will be held on November 3.

A permanent helipad is situated at PTC Ground while temporary helipads are located at Sanwer and Kshipra. Permission for the said helipads will be given by the respective Returning Officer or concerned SDM for star campaigners of the contesting candidates or political parties contesting. It will be mandatory for the political party and candidate to submit the application form four days before the campaigner along with the complete programme, including information about the name of the star campaigner, date of his arrival, venue of the meeting and time of arrival and information to the regional police station.



Temporary helipad or barricading etc. will be made by the Public Works Department at the sites. For single landing operation of helicopter on permanent helipad and for temporary helipad, the candidate has to submit the fee (each time the helicopter is allowed to land) to the Public Works Department office, which will have to be included in the election expenses of the candidate. Candidates must follow the Model Code of Conduct at the venue. The permission will be issued 48 hours before the date of the arrival of the campaigner on first-come-first-serve basis.

