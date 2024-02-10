RE2 ROAD: Illegal Structures To Be Razed In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Structures and encroachments obstructing the construction of the RE2 road to be constructed from Bhuri Tekri to Nayta Mundla will be razed and removed as per instruction from the municipal commissioner on Friday during an inspection of the entire path on which the road will be constructed. Commissioner Harshika Singh inspected the under construction RE 2 road from Bhuri Tekri to Nayta Mundla. Along with this, the under construction road from Bengali Square to Bhuri Tekri was also inspected by commissioner Singh.

She inspected the road near GRP Police Line located in Bhuri Tekri area to Pipliyahana Bicholi Kankad, Shanti Nagar, Shiv Nagar, Shivdarshan Nagar, Scheme No 140 and other areas. Commissioner Singh instructed that the obstruction in construction of RE 2 road from GRP Police Line near Bhuri Tekri to Revenue Nagar Colony must be removed. After taking detailed information regarding RE 2 Road from concerned officers, the commissioner inspected the RE 2 Road.

While discussing with residents living in slums located in Bicholi Kankad area, the commissioner took information regarding the houses allotted under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Instructions were given to officials to begin shifting people who have been allotted with houses.

It may be noted that under Indore Development Plan 2021, the main road RE 2 is from Bhuri Tekri via Nemawar Road to RTO Nayta Mundla. The length of the road being constructed is 4.25 km and its width is 45 metres. The cost of the project is approximately Rs 42.16 crore. The construction of RE 2 will provide direct connectivity to nearby colonies to RTO, ISBT and bypass and will reduce traffic pressure on other connecting roads of the city.