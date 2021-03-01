Ratlam/Dhar: 1 dead, 12 injured in two separate road accidents in 24 hours, condition of 5 persons critical

Alot (Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh): One person died and 12 others were injured in two separate road accidents that took place near Alot and Kukshi in Dhar district in last 24 hours. The condition of five persons is said to be critical and they are undergoing treatment at respective district hospitals.

An accident took place at Tajkheda under Taal police station limit in Alot tehsil in which one person died after he fell into a well along with the tractor-trolley on late Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh, 18, a resident of Tajkheda. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Santosh along with Suresh were on way home after completing the farm work. As it was dark, Santosh who was driving the tractor-trolley couldn’t see the well in front. As a result, Santosh and Suresh fell into the well with tractor-trolley. Though Suresh managed to save himself, Santosh trapped inside the trolley died.

The rescue team evacuated Suresh from the well but it took them three hours to take out the body. The team admitted Suresh to a government hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

Another accident took place near Rangaon village under Kukshi tehsil in Dhar distict. As many as 11 people were injured after a pick-up vehicle in which they were travelling overturned. Dahi health centre block medical officer JS Panwar said four of them were seriously injured and were referred to Barwani district hospital. Three out of seven who were brought here at the health centre after the accident have been discharged while four are undergoing treatment.

Pick-up driver fled from the spot after the accident. The police have registered the case against him and search is on.