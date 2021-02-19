Madhya Pradesh: Three minors killed in Khandwa district, one injured in road accident

Khandwa: Three minor boys were killed and another injured when an unidentified vehicle rammed into their two-wheeler at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police on Friday.

The incident took place at Fifri village, around 80 km from district headquarters, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, said Sura Parthe, officer in-charge of Punasa police outpost.

The boys were heading towards their home in Mundai village from Punasa on a two-wheeler, when a car hit them, the official said. Shiva (14), Arjun (12) and Kadva (11) were killed on the spot, while Vishnu (14) was critically injured, he said. The boy who survived the accident is unconscious, the police will receive more information once he regains consciousness, the official added.