Ratlam: Zeel Rainwear to get 50 acres for manufacturing unit in special investment zone

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Zeel Rainwear manufacturing company will get 50-acre land for setting up an industrial unit in the upcoming special investment zone (SIZ) near Ratlam.

A press release informed that the investment process is to commence in the SIZ coming up near the 8-lane Express Highway in Ratlam. The MP Industrial Development Corporation has earmarked the land parcel for the company and the allotment process will be completed shortly, information added.

Chairman of the company D B Trivedi and Prakash Soni met Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap on Friday.

Kashyap talked to MPIDC executive director Rohan Saxena about the early allotment of land. It is also informed that Zeal Rainwear will invest a total sum of Rs 250 crore of which Rs 100 crore will be invested in the first phase.

Three thousand persons who will be trained for three months will get employment in the plant. Zeel Rainwear at present has got units at Vasai, Dungarpur and Bhivandi. During the meeting, MPIDC executive engineer S Jain and assistant engineer Pravinendra Singh were also present.

