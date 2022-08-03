e-Paper Get App

Ratlam: RMC oath ceremony shifted from Aug 5 to Aug 7

District collector and election officer Narendra Suryavanshi has issued revised notification of the new date of August 10 for holding the first sammelan of the RMC corporators.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 10:28 PM IST
article-image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the newly elected corporators of BJP in Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC) was held which was addressed by BJP observer for Ratlam Municipal Corporation and state BJP co-treasurer Anil Kaluhera.

Meanwhile, as per information the oath-taking programme of the newly elected corporators will now be held on August 7 instead of August 5 and the first sammelan of the RMC corporators will be held on August 10 instead of August 7.

District collector and election officer Narendra Suryavanshi has issued revised notification of the new date of August 10 for holding the first sammelan of the RMC corporators.

While speaking Kaluhera said that BJP corporators have to come true to the expectations of the city people for which they must start working right now. Kaluhera also gave information about the oath taking programme and election process of the president of the Ratlam Municipal Corporation.

While speaking Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that elected peopleís representative should also start working for further strengthening the party. While speaking, newly elected mayor Prahalad Patel urged the elected corporators to start working for the ensuing assembly elections to be held next year with the objective of winning the Ratlam city Assembly seat by highest ever margin.

HomeIndoreRatlam: RMC oath ceremony shifted from Aug 5 to Aug 7

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Qualified wife not entitled to maintenance from husband, says court

Mumbai: Qualified wife not entitled to maintenance from husband, says court

CWG 2022: NCOE SAI Bhopal Judoka Tulika Maan grabs silver in Women's 78 kg Category

CWG 2022: NCOE SAI Bhopal Judoka Tulika Maan grabs silver in Women's 78 kg Category

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Tulika Mann wins silver medal in women's Judo

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Tulika Mann wins silver medal in women's Judo

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saurav Ghosal wins historic bronze medal in squash

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saurav Ghosal wins historic bronze medal in squash

Centre withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill after joint parliamentary committee suggests 81...

Centre withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill after joint parliamentary committee suggests 81...