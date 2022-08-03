Ratlam: RMC oath ceremony shifted from Aug 5 to Aug 7

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the newly elected corporators of BJP in Ratlam Municipal Corporation (RMC) was held which was addressed by BJP observer for Ratlam Municipal Corporation and state BJP co-treasurer Anil Kaluhera.

Meanwhile, as per information the oath-taking programme of the newly elected corporators will now be held on August 7 instead of August 5 and the first sammelan of the RMC corporators will be held on August 10 instead of August 7.

District collector and election officer Narendra Suryavanshi has issued revised notification of the new date of August 10 for holding the first sammelan of the RMC corporators.

While speaking Kaluhera said that BJP corporators have to come true to the expectations of the city people for which they must start working right now. Kaluhera also gave information about the oath taking programme and election process of the president of the Ratlam Municipal Corporation.

While speaking Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap said that elected peopleís representative should also start working for further strengthening the party. While speaking, newly elected mayor Prahalad Patel urged the elected corporators to start working for the ensuing assembly elections to be held next year with the objective of winning the Ratlam city Assembly seat by highest ever margin.