Ratlam: Veeupaksh Mahadev Temple corridor to develop on line of Kashi Vishwanath temple

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A corridor will be developed at the ancient Veeupaksh Mahadev Temple situated at Bilpank village in Ratlam district along the lines of Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Bilpank village is located about 30 kilometres from the district headquarters on the Neemuch-Indore four-lane road. Gujarat’s Chalukya King Siddharaj Jai Singh renovated the ancient temple in the Samvat year 1196.

The temple will become a part of the tourism map of the country. District administration has commenced preparations to construct a corridor at the Veerupaksh Mahadev Mandir, Bilpank which was renovated during “Madhya Yug” by Chalukya Kingdom.

Famous archaeologist Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar carried out detailed research work on the ancient Temple of Veerupaksh Mahadev, Bilpank. Ratlam rural MLA Dilip Makwana performed the Bhoomi Pujan of the Temple Corridor construction in presence of village residents and district administration officials.

On the occasion of Bhumi Pujan of the proposed corridor at the Veerupaksh Mahadev Temple, Bilpank, district collector Kumar Purushottam gave detailed information about the plan to construct a corridor on the lines of Kashi Vishvanath temple.

On this occasion, the district collector informed that a sum of Rs 3.5 crore would be spent on the construction of Veerupaksh Mahadev Temple corridor with public participation.

It was also informed that residents of the village would voluntarily come forward to give their houses for the development of the corridor which were coming in the way of construction. These residents would be given land at another place in the village.

On this occasion, former Kisan Ayog president Ishwarlal Patidar, social worker Ashok Patidar, village residents and district administration officials were also present.

Famous Archaeologist Dr Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar had carried out detailed research work on the Veerupaksh Mahadev Temple and disclosed many important facts pertaining to the history and archaeology of the temple. A large number of devotees visit the temple even from faraway places.

