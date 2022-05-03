e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Indore / Ratlam: 7-year-old boy electrocuted by air-cooler

Ratlam: 7-year-old boy electrocuted by air-cooler

The incident took place in Laxmanpura area of the city on Monday. The deceased child has been identified as Daksh Jain, an official said.

FP News Service | Updated on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:16 PM IST

Representative Photo |
Representative Photo |
Advertisement

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 7-year-old boy was electrocuted after coming in contact with an air-cooler in his home in Ratlam district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Laxmanpura area of the city on Monday. The deceased child has been identified as Daksh Jain, an official said.

"Daksh was electrocuted after coming in contact with an air-cooler in his home. His father, an auto-driver, and mother, who works in a printing press, were out of home at the time. We have registered a case and are probing the incident," said assistant sub inspector RL Rawat.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: CM announces honorarium for temple priests, lessons on Parshuram in school curriculum Bhopal: CM announces honorarium for temple priests, lessons on Parshuram in school curriculum
Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:16 PM IST