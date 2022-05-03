Ratlam: 7-year-old boy electrocuted by air-cooler

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A 7-year-old boy was electrocuted after coming in contact with an air-cooler in his home in Ratlam district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Laxmanpura area of the city on Monday. The deceased child has been identified as Daksh Jain, an official said.

"Daksh was electrocuted after coming in contact with an air-cooler in his home. His father, an auto-driver, and mother, who works in a printing press, were out of home at the time. We have registered a case and are probing the incident," said assistant sub inspector RL Rawat.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:16 PM IST