Ratlam: Triveni Mela ends a day before as administration goes on alert to check Omicron

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): District is on alert over possibility of Omicron cases. Famous Triveni Mela concluded a day in advance on Monday following district administrationís directive.

People were directed not to go to Triveni Mela and traders were directed to wind up their establishments immediately.

Meanwhile, two new cases of Covid-19 were detected in the district after Government Medical College (GMC) laboratory released the report on Sunday evening.

As per information, Covid-19 vaccination of 15 to 18 years age group children began on Monday in the district. According to target fixed by the district administration 40,320 schoolchildren were to be vaccinated at their respective school for which 147 centres were set up in the district.

Notably, Ratlam district has 20,000 non-school going children of this age group, including drop outs. Their vaccination would begin shortly. These children would be identified under separate strategy for jabs.

According to official information, Collector Kumar Purushottam has appointed nodal officers in the district to check and control Omicron variant. District panchayat CEO Jamuna Bhiden has been appointed Corona Control room Nodal officer and a team of official has been constituted to assist him.

For Fever clinic and Covid OPD Dr Azhar Ali, Dr Ashish Dhama, Data Manager Shweta Bagdi and DEO Wasim Khan have been nominated nodal officers.

For sampling of the cases, Dr Gaurav Boriwal, Dr Pawan Sharma and Dr Piyush Kumawat have been named as Nodal officers. For any health related matter dean GMC Dr Jitendra Gupta, CMHO Dr Prabhakar Nanaware and civil surgeon Dr Anand Chandelkar have been nominated as Nodal officers. Likewise Nodal officers have been appointed for Covid-19 related fields.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 11:52 PM IST