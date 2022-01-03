Bhopal: Saumya Tiwari made skipper of Bhopal division, tourney this month

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All-rounder Saumya Tiwari is all set to lead the under-18 cricket team of Bhopal division, after making her mark playing for India C at Senior Womenís Challengersí Trophy recently, according to Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.

The 16-year-old newly elected skipper of Bhopal divisional team has been representing Madhya Pradesh as a batter, bowler and a fielder in past few years and has won several matches and tournaments for the team. State Inter-Division Under-18 Cricket tournament will be held this month.

When asked about her experience of leading India C team, Saumya said, 'I was lucky to play in senior womenís national team and learn from the experiences of senior players. Captain Tanya Bhatia taught me the intricacies of the game and captainship.'

She added, 'Though I played only one match in the tournament, training with experienced players under the best coach made me more confident about my skills. They all supported me. One match or all of them don't matter. What matters is that I played a role in such a huge tournament and came back with new learnings,' she added.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 09:54 PM IST