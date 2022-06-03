Ratlam: Tribal belt records highest number of nomination

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal belt Bajna and Sailana are at present leading in filing the highest number of nomination papers in the upcoming panchayat elections to take place in the district. In Bajna tribal belt the highest number of nomination papers have been filed till Thursday which included 97 nomination papers for panch posts and 115 nomination papers for sarpanch posts. In Sailana, highest number of 15 nomination papers have been filed till Thursday for the post of janpad panchayat member. The process of filing nomination papers for panchayat elections in the district commenced on May 30 and will remain till June 6.

Meanwhile, training for master trainers was held on Friday at the collectorate for the three-tier panchayat and civic body elections. Dr Suresh Kataria and Dr Laxman Parwal imparted training to the master trainers. Upper collector M L Arya and SDM Ratlam rural Kritika Bhimawad were also present. Master trainers were directed to take special measures and precautions as the polling is to take place during the rainy season.